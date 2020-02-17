Woman finds dead husband’s ring in Finnish forest 47 years after it vanished in the US

Debra McKenna, 63, believes she’s received a message from beyond the grave after a ring that was lost in America inexplicably turned up in Finland five decades later

A woman cried with happiness when her late husband’s ring was discovered in a forest in Finland – 47 years after she lost it in the US.

Debra McKenna, 63, was given her then-boyfriend Shawn’s class ring when she was in high school and he was leaving to go to university in 1973.

She then accidentally left it behind in a department store bathroom in Portland, Maine, after taking the ring off to wash her hands.

Shawn wasn’t too upset and the couple were married for 40 years until he died in 2017.

In January, a man using a metal detector in a park in Kaarina, Finland found a ring buried under eight inches of soil.

Marrko Sarinen, who normally turns up nothing but bottlecaps in his searches, was excited about his discovery which bore an inscription reading “Morse High School”.

He contacted the school’s alumni association which identified former student Shawn McKenna as the owner of the ring because it was engraved with the initials “SM” and a graduation date of 1973.

Debra says she cried when she received the long-lost ring in the post last week.

“It’s very touching in this world of negativity, to have decent people step forward and make an effort,” she told Bangor Daily News.

“There are good people in the world, and we need more of them.”

She’s baffled as to how her husband’s ring ended up in a Finnish forest. Shawn did spend some time working in Finland in the early 1990s, but he never went anywhere near Kaarina.

Debra believes the sudden reappearance of the ring is a message from her late husband trying to communicate from beyond the grave.

The couple enjoyed a happy marriage and had three children together, but she said Shawn’s death from cancer two years ago has left her lonely and adrift.

“Shawn used to say there’s no such thing as coincidences,” she said.

“He’s telling me to get my act together. To get going with the rest of my life.”