Woman homeless after Dover Heights public housing flat is flooded with raw sewage for 14th time 

An elderly woman has been left with nowhere to sleep after her public housing unit was inundated with raw sewage for the 14th time.

The tenant spent Sunday sweeping up the mess which had flooded her bedroom, hallway and bathroom of her housing commission unit at a complex in Dover Heights in Sydney’s eastern suburbs.

Footage shows inside the damaged unit, including her bedroom, which she describes as a swimming pool, where possessions were removed from the floor to avoid being ruined.

But the worst is the bathroom, where the toilet and bath are filled with sewage, which covers most of the floor.

The woman told a news camera crew her downstairs unit had been inundated with sewage for the last 36 hours due to a blocked pipe.

‘I haven’t stopped sweeping since yesterday afternoon,’ the woman told the cameraman.

‘This is a major one. I’ve never had water coming up like this. Look you can see it there, bubbling out sewage.’

The woman says she’s not the only affected tenant in the complex.

‘My next door neighbour- he had it (the sewage) coming up the kitchen sink. I haven’t had that yet, thank goodness,’ the woman said.

Footage also shows damage outside, with water damage along unit exteriors and cordoned off areas of the courtyard along with broken and blocked pipes in bad need of repair.

The woman claims she was told by Fire and Rescue NSW crews who attended that her unit is inhabitable and no one should enter the complex.

She contacted the department on Sunday afternoon to arrange emergency accommodation, which agreed to transfer her to alternative accommodation but was unable to do until Monday.

Fire and Rescue NSW confirmed to Daily Mail Australia crews attended the Hardy Street complex regarding a blocked sewage pipe that affected a downstairs unit but left shortly afterwards as the problem was being attended to by a plumber.

Daily Mail Australia has contacted Housing NSW and Department of Planning, Industry and Environment for comment.