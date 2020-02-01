Woman is spotted reading at the wheel of her Audi on busy A-road

A woman was spotted with a book perched on her steering wheel while she sped down a dual carriageway at around 80mph.

The footage was captured by Lou Smith, a passenger in a passing car, as the silver Audi A5 accelerated down the A38 near Derby.

Ms Smith uploaded the clip to Facebook and captioned her post: ‘Women reading a book on the A38 doing about 80.’

‘Get sharing people hopefully she sees this herself and thinks twice about risking her own life and other people’s lives again’.

In the video, the woman can be seen driving in the left hand lane with a book lying flat across her steering wheel.

The woman momentarily glances up from her book at the road and then turns towards the camera as the video ends.

Facebook users have slammed the woman for reading a book while speeding on the motorway.

Angela Vincent commented: ‘Stupid woman! She should have her license taken away.’

‘Report her to the police. Idiot. That’s how people get killed’, Harrie Faben added.

This is not the first time drivers have been caught on camera reading while driving.

In May 2014, a woman was caught on camera driving down the M1 outside Leicestershire with a book spread across her wheel and flicking through the pages as she travelled at 70mph.

A spokesman for Derbyshire Constabulary said: ‘Distracted driving is one of the Fatal Four causes of collisions on the roads in the UK.

‘Anyone getting behind the wheel of a car has a responsibility to themselves, their passengers and other road users – and a moments inattention can result in tragic consequences.

‘People driving in an illegal manner may be seen by a marked or unmarked police vehicle – or may be caught in the act by other road users.

‘If you see someone driving in a manner that appears to be unsafe, and it is safe and legal for you to do so, then video evidence of the driving (including their number plate) will assist officers in being able to make enquiries into their manner of driving.’