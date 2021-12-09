Woman is taken aback when she sees a picture of JESUS in a crashing wave – but can you find him?

Woman is taken aback when she sees an image of JESUS in a crashing wave – but can you find him?

As she gazed out to sea, a woman was taken aback to see JESUS peering back at her through a crashing wave.

On Tuesday, as Tracey Bosworth was photographing the ocean in Babbacombe, Devon, the water rose to reveal the religious figure.

The talented photographer hadn’t noticed the celebrity until she went through her photos at home.

She couldn’t help but gasp when she saw two eyes, a mouth, and a full head of hair peering out from the far left crest.

“I noticed the waves splashing against the steps that lay horizontally to the beach, almost along its full length, due to high tide and the effects of Storm Barra,” Tracey explained.

“At times, the waves were quite large.

“I took a lot of pictures, but it wasn’t until I was going through them to find one or two to post on social media that I came across this image of God.”

“I couldn’t contain my joy.

“I am truly blessed!”

The image depicts a mass of white water just before it slammed into the sea wall.

Meanwhile, a ray of white light shines through the clouds as the heavens appear to open above it.

Tracey, who spends the majority of her time at the beach, said she is “happiest” when she is near the water.

“I have an affinity for the sea,” she continued.

“I enjoy photographing and watching the waves.

Putting the two together is my idea of heaven.”