Woman leaps into the Bronx Zoo’s lion exhibit and declares her love for the animal while holding roses and throwing $100 bills.

Woman jumps into Bronx Zoo lion exhibit, holding roses and throwing $100 bills, telling the animal, “I love you.”

According to NBC New York, a woman wearing a blonde wig climbed into the lion exhibit at the Bronx Zoo on Thursday.

The woman can be seen jumping into the exhibit and carrying roses towards the lion in a video captured by a witness.

The woman began talking to the lion from about 15 feet away, dressed in a blonde wig, red dress, and leopard-print shawl.

According to a witness, the woman tells the lion, “King, I love you, I came back for you.”

According to The Hill, she was also throwing $100 bills at the lion.

According to the report, witnesses reported the incident to staff, but the woman had already left by the time they arrived.

The woman was not in any danger, according to a zoo spokesperson, and “was never in the same space as the lions.” Instead, she crossed a barrier into a planted area near the exhibit, but was on the other side of a protective moat separating the enclosure from the viewing public, the zoo said.

“This situation involves a single individual who is determined to harass our lions with no regard for her safety, the safety of our staff and guests, or the well-being of the lions,” according to the statement.

“We have an NYPD substation in the park, and we’re working closely with them to resolve this issue with this individual,” he added.

“In situations like this, the Bronx Zoo has a zero-tolerance policy and will aggressively pursue prosecution against this individual and anyone who violates park safety rules.”

READ MORE NOW