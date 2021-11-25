Woman mauled to death in her backyard by ‘her OWN two dogs as she tried to break up a fight with neighbor’s pets.’

‘Her OWN two dogs mauled her to death in her backyard as she tried to break up a fight with neighbors’ pets,’ according to the report.

Police believe a woman tragically bled to death after being mauled by her own two dogs while attempting to break up a fight with her neighbors’ pets.

Tiffany L Frangione’s body was discovered with punctures to her neck in her back garden in Houston last Friday after she reportedly intervened with the feuding canines.

Masha, a three-year-old female Alaskan husky mix, and Rachirius Maximus, a three-year-old pit bull, are believed to have attacked the 48-year-old.

Masha arrived at the age of three weeks and Rachirius Maximus arrived at the age of nine months, so she had both dogs since they were puppies.

The canines were involved in the horrific assault, according to the BARC Animal Shelter in Houston.

The woman’s husband also surrendered the two dogs to the shelter, where they will be put down on Monday.

According to the Mail, Frangoine was a dedicated mother to the two puppies, posting pictures of them on social media on a regular basis.

Rachirius Maximus and Masha produced pups together just a year after she rescued the former from security duties in Dubai, and she declared herself “blessed” in 2019.

“I came all the way from Dubai to the United States with my two brothers,” she captioned a photo of the Pitbull from 2018.

“I was brought in to quietly guard a sheik’s compound, but I was torn between the job I was hired to do and my caring and loving nature.

“I made the decision to leave my previous life as a high-profile bodyguard and begin loving and protecting my new masters.”

According to the Houston Chronicle, the woman died as a result of “blunt force trauma of the neck with penetrating injuries and mechanical asphyxia,” as determined by a medical expert.

However, police say they are awaiting autopsy results to determine the official cause of death for the 48-year-old.

