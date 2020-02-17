Woman offers $25,000 for the return of her toy poodle named Remmy

A woman desperate to be reunited with her beloved toy poodle named Remmy has pledged $25,000 to the person responsible for her safe return.

Tracee MacMillan was walking Remmy in Riverside Gardens in Bayswater, Perth, on November 27 last year when the pooch was attacked by a bigger dog.

Remmy ran into nearby bush once she was released from the dog’s mouth and has not been seen since.

Ms MacMillan has spent the last two months relentlessly raising awareness of her disappearance on social media, but ‘despite many potential leads’ she is yet to be found.

‘We are still not giving up!’ Ms MacMillan wrote in a Facebook post.

‘Please – if you know something, say something,’

‘All info helps. If you have Remmy, please give her back. You won’t be in trouble.

The reward has been offered to the person who returns or finds Remmy, or who can provide the piece of information that directly leads to locating the pooch or uncovering what happened to her.

Extensive land and water searches were conducted throughout the area for Remmy, who has black coat with a white chin and a missing front tooth.

Ms MacMillan’s Facebook post on Saturday announcing the generous award has gone viral, racking up more than 2000 shares.

The MacMillan family are devastated and say they are desperate for answers.

‘She is such a loved member of my family and we just need her back,’ Ms MacMillan wrote online.

‘We love her, we miss her and we are heartbroken that she is still out there somewhere.

‘The unknown is such a killer and it doesn’t get any easier as time passes by.’