Woman on flight with coronavirus patients told to ‘wash hands’

A woman who travelled on the same plane as a man infected with the coronavirus has claimed she was told to ‘wash her hands’ when she called health officials for advice.

Melissa Jong, 29, boarded a Tigerair flight to Melbourne in the Gold Coast on Monday shortly after two Chinese nationals who were diagnosed with the disease had flown into the city on the same aircraft.

A 44-year-old man and 42-year-old woman, were among eight tourists from Wuhan who were travelling to the Gold Coast on flight TT566 from Melbourne.

The man began showing symptoms on the flight, but became more ill after arriving in Queensland where he called an ambulance and was taken to hospital where tests revealed he had the virus.

Fearing for her health, Ms Jong said she phoned officials to ask whether she was safe to go to work or needed to isolate herself.

But when she contacted the Department of Health in Queensland she claims she wasn’t given any information on the virus and was just told to follow general hygiene etiquette.

‘I wouldn’t call a health organisation to be told to wash my hands,’ she told 9News.

‘I want to know what the advice is, should I stay at home, should I not visit my elderly grandparents?’

Ms Jong said she also contacted Victoria’s health department only to be told to call the airline, which she claims ‘didn’t know what’ to tell her.

Tigerair gave her a statement on how the airline was working with health authorities on the matter, she said.

A total of 41 people who have symptoms after being in China in the last fortnight were being tested for the virus in Queensland on Thursday.

While the man with coronavirus also spent time in Melbourne, Dr Young said she was most concerned about the 171 people who shared his flight, or others who came into contact with him on the Gold Coast.

Dr Young said anyone who spent two hours or more exposed to an infectious person in a confined space could be at risk. The flight time from Melbourne to the Gold Coast is about two hours.

Tiger Airways says it’s in the process of contacting affected passengers and crew members, and would direct them to see their doctors.

Anyone who was on the flight has also been urged to call Queensland Health to ensure they take the safest and most appropriate action.

There are now nine cases of the virus in Australia, four in NSW, three in Victoria and two in Queensland.