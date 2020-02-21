Woman pleads not guilty in deaths of Kansas carnival…

A Florida woman has pleaded not guilty to organizing the killing of a Kansas couple working as vendors at a county fair as a part of a fictitious ‘carnival mafia’ initiation.

Kimberly Younger, of McIntosh, is accused of leading a plot that killed Alfred and Pauline Carpenter, of Wichita, Kansas at the Barton County Fair in Great Bend in July 2018.

Younger and four other accomplices have been charged the case. The suspects allegedly killed the couple, then drove their bodies to Arkansas and buried them in a shallow grave in a national forest near Van Buren.

On Wednesday Younger appeared in Barton County District Court where she pleaded not guilty to a slew of charges including capital murder.

Police in Arkansas alleged that Younger posed as a member of a fake carnival mafia group and ordered fellow workers to kill the couple as part of an initiation. Investigators have said a ‘carnival mafia’ does not exist.

She has been charged with six counts including capital murder – for which she could face life in jail without the possibility of parole, two counts of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, criminal solicitation, and felony theft.

Assistant Attorney General Jessica Domme said the State will not seek the death penalty if Younger is found guilty, according to the Great Bend Tribune.

Younger waived her right to a speedy trial and the court said her trial may be scheduled after May or June of 2021.

A case management conference has been set for 1pm on May 6.

Four other suspects have been charged in connection to the Carpenters’ deaths. All entered guilty pleas last year.

In the July 14, 2018 incident Alfred and Pauline Carpenter, a couple in their late 70s, were working at the Barton County fair selling crafts, jewelry, purses and other handmade items, when they were killed.

They were killed by a group of other carnival workers who hatched the plot to kill the Carpenters to obtain their possessions.

The killing was allegedly orchestrated by Younger. She posed as a ‘carnival mafia member’ and sent text messages under the name of Frank Zaitchik ordering for the killing of the Carpenters.

Detectives discovered Younger had a Facebook page in the name of Frank Zaitchik while examining her phone, according to police reports.

The other suspects in the include Florida man Michael Fowler Jr, Texas man Rusty L. Frasier, Arkansas man Thomas D. Drake, and Texas woman Christine M. Tenny.

Fowler and Fraiser pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree murder. Status hearings for both men are scheduled for Friday.

Fowler claimed that Younger ordered for the killing of the couple as a part of an initiation ritual into the cult.

Fowler told investigators Frasier stabbed Alfred Carpenter and Fowler then shot the man dead.

Fowler then went into the couple’s camper and shot Pauline Carpenter, according to police reports.

Van Buren police say no carnival mafia exists. Police spokesman Jonathan Wear said in an email that a mafia was ‘definitely made up’ by Younger.

‘Mafia member’ Zaitchik texted others to clean the inside of the camper and to dispose of the bodies, Fowler allegedly told investigators.

The four suspects loaded the couple’s bodies into the camper and dumped them in a creek bed north of Cedarville, Arkansas, according to police reports.

Last year Assistant Attorney General Jessica Domme said that ‘Kimberly Younger had recruited and planned for [Frasier] to kill someone’ at Frasier’s guilty plea hearing in July. Younger later ‘determined it would be the Carpenters’ and identified the couple as the intended victims of the hit.