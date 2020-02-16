Woman pulled off a tram after using homophobic slurs against the driver

A woman has been caught on camera using homophobic slurs against a Melbourne tram driver before being escorted off the carriage by three police officers.

The footage begins with the woman yelling into the driver’s security glass, ‘You are the police’ before she turns around and confronts the man filming of assault and asks him ‘Want to try it again, honey?’

The video was uploaded to YouTube on February 10 with the description ‘Lady loses it with homophobic slurs against tram driver’.

She sits back at her seat before accusing Joel of assaulting her and that police will not come unless somebody is hurt.

‘I’m not frightened’ she said on the halted tram.

‘I’ve done nothing wrong – I was trying to help the passengers get on.’

‘But you don’t have to get all homophobic on the driver,’ replied Joel.

‘Police will only turn up if someone’s been assaulted’ she retorts before claiming that ‘The gay community run the police force’.

‘Something tells me you’ve been in trouble with the police before’ Joel said before the police arrived.

‘Let’s see what the police are going to do.’

‘This guy assaulted me,’ the woman said to the police officer.

‘Want to talk to me outside about it?’ one officer responded.

‘Ask him his name because he assaulted me,’ she said to the officers.

‘He’s gay and you’re gay – you all protect each other’

The woman demanded the police ask for the name of the man filming before she would voluntarily leave the tram carriage in Melbourne

The woman refuses to leave the tram until police ask for the name of the man filming.

“I’m not letting him get away with assault,’ she said loudly.

“He’s gay (Joel, filming), he’s gay (the tram driver) and you’re gay (the police officer)’,

As police take the woman by the arms and escort her off the tram carriage

‘You all protect each other’

‘Mate, I’ve got CCTV – I’ll get you, do you understand me?’, she says while being escorted off the tram.

“In the 60s mate, you could do whatever you want.’

