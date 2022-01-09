Woman responds to trolls who claim that not telling men she’s trans on nights out is an “assault.”

Woman responds to trolls who claim it’s an ‘assault’ not to tell men she’s trans on dates.

On nights out, Tayla Dow says she doesn’t tell anyone she’s trans because ‘it’s none of their business.’

‘They don’t deserve to know,’ says a glam trans woman in response to trolls who claim it’s ‘assault’ not to reveal she’s transgender to men hitting on her on nights out.

Tayla Dow received a barrage of negative comments calling her a catfish for not disclosing her gender identity before allowing men to buy her drinks and kiss her.

However, the 20-year-old insists that telling every boozed-up bloke who approaches her on nights out that she is trans would be dangerous.

Tayla believes that sharing a kiss isn’t going too far without revealing her personal information.

Many angry commenters slammed her actions as “deceitful,” and some even suggested it should be “illegal” or warned that it “could end badly” if discovered later.

In a candid video, the social worker says she always tells men she’s trans before going on dates or having sexual contact with them, and that it’s ‘none of their business’ until those stages.

“I get a lot of male attention on nights out, but I don’t go out to seek it out; I just go out to have fun,” Tayla, from Bolton, Greater Manchester, said.

“I don’t feel safe disclosing everything about my life if someone approaches me in a club when everyone is drunk, and I know not all men are okay with it.”

“Especially to someone I don’t know just to buy me a drink or whatever.”

I believe it is none of their business as long as it is not sexual.

“If someone kisses me, I don’t say anything unless it’s something I’m comfortable telling them.”

I don’t think that’s going too far, and I don’t see it as an assault at all; I think people are misinterpreting it.

“There are men who go to clubs and have sex with girls who have girlfriends at home, and there are people with STDs who have sex with people after a night out and don’t tell their girlfriends.”

“Of course, if it was about something sexual or serious, like meeting up and going on a date, I’d let you know.”

