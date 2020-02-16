Woman reveals how her boyfriend asked her to ‘go on a break’ so he could date their housemate

A woman’s shocking story about how her boyfriend of nine years broke up with her to date their housemate is going viral.

The unnamed woman revealed on Reddit that her boyfriend, 26, who she called ‘Andrew’, told her he wanted to break up with her, claiming that she’s ‘too dependent’ on him.

This is despite the fact she’s been the one supporting him financially over the past four years, and is currently paying rent for both of them.

He then dropped the bombshell that he wants to date their housemate, ‘Lauren’, but insisted that she should stay living with them in the two bed apartment they share, adding that they might get back together in the future.

‘I have a feeling it could be more to do with the fact that I am paying half the rent,’ she added.

Reddit was shocked and ‘disgusted’ by the man’s behaviour, telling the girlfriend he was a ‘leech’ who was manipulating her and advising her to leave immediately.

In the heart-wrenching post, the new Londoner explained the couple had moved to the city so she could pursue her career and him his studies.

She had been covering bills and rent for the past four years, even though ‘Andrew’ had several forms of employment – part of full-time – during that period.

The girlfriend went on to explain her busy schedule meant she was the first to leave the house in the morning and the last to come back home in the evenings, and that she had noticed Andrew and Lauren had become close, making her feel like ‘a third wheel’.

She added the boyfriend and housemate kept her out of their activities, such as ordering food, going on days out, visiting museums and watching movies without her.

The girlfriend went on to say Andrew had reproached her about her behaviour, saying: ‘He feels that I have used him as a therapist and that I am too emotional, have no direction in life, I’m not independent, mature and I am not consistent and I am unpredictable,’ she wrote.

She added that she’s been dealing with family issues, including her mother’s cancer diagnosis and her father’s poor mental health and the death of her two grandparents in 2019 while she was completing her undergraduate degree.

While she was in the midst of dealing with her mother having a serious health scare and her father’s suicide attempt, Andrew announced he was not able to support her mentally.

He later clarified he wanted to break up, and had developed feelings for Lauren.

‘They have said that I don’t have to understand but I have to accept how they feel,’ she said.

‘At the time Andrew said that we should “never say never” to being back together but the current situation “is what is it,”‘ she went on.

She then revealed that Andrew and Lauren had told her they would not be moving out because they did nor want to ‘isolate’ her in a new city because they cared for her, however she suspected it was more to do with her paying the rent.

‘They also advised me not to go on any dates so I can take time to emotionally heal,’ she added.

When she told them she was uncomfortable with the unorthodox situation, the boyfriend and housemate told her they were trying to help her and accommodated her by not flirting in front of her and staying in Lauren’s room instead of the living room.

She also said Andrew had ask her for advice on how to introduce Lauren to their friends without painting her in a bad light, given the circumstances of how they met.

The girlfriend concluded the post by explaining Andrew had said she needed to change in order for them to get back together, and had put the blame on her for the failure of their relationship.

‘He feels that I rely on him to do everything, such as listen to me when I have any problems and he doesn’t feel that I am taking actions on his advice,’ she summarised.

Reddit was shocked by the woman’s story and advised her to immediately take her distant with her toxic ex-partner.

‘These these people are horrible, I can’t get my mind around how or why you’re listening to anything they’re saying or tolerating them right now. Please cut them off you deserve so much better,’ one wrote.

‘He is also incredibly rude to even tell you what HE thinks you should be doing. You’re broken up. He gets ZERO say in what you do now. Date if you want to. Go to therapy if you want to,’ another said. ‘Tell Andrew to go f*** himself and that you’ll never take back such an arrogant, entitled, and self-centered LEECH,’ they went on.

‘Holy s*** this guy is a terrible person, run! The s*** he is doing and saying, get out. Never see these people again. Do whatever you need to break the lease. This guy’s manipulation will only make you feel worse and worse,’ another advised.

Others pointed how the hypocrisy of Andrew’s criticism of his girlfriend, seeing how she was supporting his studies and lifestyle entirely.

‘I think it’s funny how you’re the one who needs to gain independence when your boyfriend doesn’t even pay rent. You need to exit the situation ASAP,’ one said.

‘These are both toxic people who essentially both betrayed you and they tell you that you don’t have to understand but you have to accept it. No. Just no. You should get out of there and foot them with the bill,’ they went on.

‘She doesn’t need to walk away form this. She needs to RUN,’ another said.

‘The fact that Andrew expects her to roll over and be a piece of furniture while he s****s their roommate…….and then asks her to help him introduce his new girl to their friends? The fact that he thinks this is all going to fly makes me think he is completely at ease and thinks he can manipulate her to do whatever he wants,’ they went on.

‘I swear I just had an aneurysm reading this. I don’t even know what to say. I’m stupefied with outrage. It feels like the beginning of a Sophie Kinsella novel where the heroine is in a s***** situation surrounded by s***** people and doesn’t quite realize her worth. Jesus Christ,’ one said.

‘He says he wants to get back together with you if you only just listen to his advice and become more independent. When in reality he is giving you a ray of hope to string you along so you can continue paying,’ one wrote.

‘He doesn’t want you to date because he wants his cake and eat it to, but he isn’t ready for you to date. Or he knows if you date you will have the courage to not put up with his shit anymore and leave (along with your money),’ they added.