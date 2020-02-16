Woman reveals she stumbled across a meeting of a SATANIC SEX CULT while having brunch in vegan cafe

A woman has claimed she accidentally stumbled across the meeting of a ‘satanic sex cult’ while having brunch at a vegan cafe in south London.

Anya Driscoll, who works as a copywriter, was dining with her brother at the Bonnington Cafe in Vauxhall on Saturday when she ventured to the toilet and came across the meeting of 20 people in floor-length black robes with ceremonial daggers eating pork pies.

After taking to Twitter to share her story, she discovered it was likely a meeting of Order of Oriental Templars, or OTO – a group which was brought to Britain in the early 20th century by infamous occultist Aleister Crowley, who was widely believed to be a satanist, and was dubbed ‘the wickedest man in the world’.

Anya told how she was enjoying her mid-morning meal when her brother went to the toilet and came back urging her to find the bathroom.

‘He won’t tell me what’s up, so – suspecting I’m going to look at some really bad art about veganism – I go,’ she wrote.

‘I was so wrong. I step through a signposted door that takes me into the terraced building next door. The toilet is apparently on the third floor… It feels I’m walking up the stairs in a private home. At the top of the first flight of stairs is a landing room.

‘It appears to be a kitchen. On a table, a Classic British buffet of scotch eggs, breadsticks, cheese etc is laid out. The room is full. A party! Except…

‘All the people – and there are at least 20 of them – are wearing floor-length black robes. Some have ceremonial daggers. They’re making polite conversation and chomping on mini pork pies. It’s like Eyes Wide Shut meets Keeping Up Appearances.’

Anya added that she tapped one of the alleged ‘cult members’ on the shoulder, and he pointed her in the direction of the toilet.

She continued: ‘He points up more stairs, and I awkwardly push past polite shrouded members until I reach a completely normal toilet. On the way back, someone announces it’s time “to begin” and they start shuffling into another room.’

At that point, Anya decided to ask the group about the practice, where she was told they were ‘just friends’.

She added: ‘It turns out my brother also asked, and was politely shut down too. He did say he overheard one man say to another, “Oh, so you’re level two then?”

‘I’ve googled the Bonnington Centre, searched social and there is NO EVENT listed for this afternoon. Nothing. Nada.

‘They were people of all ages, men and women, and apart from the satanic death cult clothing, looked quite everyday, i.e. not massive goths or obviously into alternative lifestyles. Anyway, I suppose it doesn’t matter, but I am INCREDIBLY curious…’

Anya’s story quickly garnered a lot of interest online, with hundreds of people replying to the thread.

One joked: ‘I love the fact that the swinging satanists are fuelled by Scotch eggs. Curiously British.’

‘Why on earth are they meeting where there are such interruptions?’ another asked.

‘So they were eating pork pies and scotch eggs in a vegan restaurant? Shocked,’ commented a third.

And one tweeted: ‘I’m not sure if most visitors to the vegan cafe would be more worried by the semi-on-site sex cult or their consumption of scotch eggs and pork pies?’

Another person claimed: ‘I’ve been on the other side of this exact interaction, at this exact location… I had never really thought how utterly bizarre it must have looked to muggles.’

Within the thread, a super sleuth highlighted that the meeting was most likely held by AMeTh Lodge, a local body of OTO, at the Bonnington Centre’s ‘Middle Room’.

A booking for ‘Ameth’ for Saturday (between 8am and 9pm) and Sunday (between 10am and 4pm) is listed on its website.