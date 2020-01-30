Woman sells cupcakes to pay for her beloved dog’s chemotherapy

A dedicated dog owner is desperately selling cupcakes to raise enough money for her dog’s cancer treatment. Max was found with lumps all over his body and now needs treatment

A dedicated dog owner is selling cupcakes to raise enough money to pay for her husky dog’s chemotherapy.

Veronica Yoselin Martinez Macias, 24, needs to treatment for her pet, named Max, after she took him on, only to find he had lumps all over his body.

In a desperate bid to raise the funds, she set own cupcake stand in a square called Plaza Zaragoza in the city of Hermosillo in the state of Sonora in north-western Mexico.

Martinez Macias reportedly adopted the stricken pooch only a few weeks ago from a man who sold some birds to her mother.

Martinez Macias told local media: “He has a lump in his neck, he was treated by the vet who said it was an infection and it became smaller but then I touched his body and realised he has lumps all over his body.”

Reports said the family took the animal to a vet who recommended carrying out a biopsy.

The animal lover who works as a pet hairdresser and has a three-year-old child has reportedly started to sell cupcakes in the street at the weekend to pay for the treatment expenses in the future.

Martinez Macias told local media: “I paid 400 MXN (£16) for vitamins and 1,200 MXN (£49) for the biopsy. I also have savings in case something happens and I need to take him to the vet.”

Reports claim the young mother is waiting for the results of the biopsy and this weekend she cooked 200 cupcakes to sell in the street.

Martinez Macias said: “He will need chemotherapy to remove the lumps but the doctor does not know what kind he will need yet.”

The husky is suspected to be suffering from neoplasia, an abnormal and excessive growth of tissue that can form potentially malignant tumours in the body.

She intends to sell more cupcakes next weekend, according to local media.

Meanwhile Max seems keen to help out by holding a little billboard round his neck to advertise sales.