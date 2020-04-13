Woman shares how to make Jaffa cakes from scratch

A woman has shared her recipe for making a giant Jaffa Cake at home as shoppers struggle to find the treat on supermarket shelves during the coronavirus crisis.

Amateur chef Vanessa Cassidy took to UK facebook group Rate My Plate to reveal how she created an extra-large version of the popular McVities treat using just a handful of store cupboard essentials.

The post was widely praised by other social media users, who said they watned to try it at home.

Vanessa explained all that you need is 100g each of butter, sugar, and flour, two eggs, 1tsp baking powder, a packet of orange jelly and one bar of dark chocolate.

The savvy cook uploaded her method alongside photos illustrating each step of the process.

She started by baking the base using the butter, sugar, flour, baking powder and eggs. She used a circular baking tin in order to give the cake its shape.

Next, Vanessa made the orange jelly and allowed it to set.

Vanessa then poured the set jelly on top of the squidgy base.

Another user suggested mixing orange marmalade into the jelly in order to enhance the flavour.

Next Vanessa melted the dark chocolate and poured it evenly over the jelly to create the top layer.

She added: ”Ta-da! A giant Jaffa cake!’

Fellow home bakers were delighted with the hack.

‘Oh top idea,’ wrote one. Another posted: ‘Made this before and the hubby loved it.’

A third joked: ‘I would risk social distancing to mug you for that’ another joked.’