Woman tests positive for coronavirus – then gets nails done as she was ‘desperate’

A shameless woman turned up to get her nails done two days after testing positive for coronavirus – and only told staff she lied about being Covid-free when she got home.

She said she was in ‘desperate need’ of the manicure, less than 48 hours after finding out the terrible news.

An angry nail artist in Washington, US, shared the messages from her former client on Facebook.

She didn’t name the woman but was happy to upload her disturbing confession.

Taylor, 26, deleted the post after the story went viral but they had already been picked up and were posted on The Shade RoomInstagram page.

She wrote: “I feel really bad and should not have shown up for my appointment but I desperately needed my nails done!

“I tested positive for the virus two days ago soooooo please quarantine yourself.”

Taylor revealed the woman lied to her when booking her appointment.

“I asked you before you even got here if you had been exposed to the virus and if you have had it at any point,” she responded.

“You have known that I am compromised and legally wasn’t supposed to take your appointment if you did.”

The client incredibly then blamed the state of her nails for her actions.

“I was just desperate to get out of the house! I was quarantine [sic]in two days,” she said in the message.

“I’m sorry! I needed my nails done sooooooo bad! You saw how bad they were!”

Horrified Taylor posted her thoughts on Facebook after reporting the woman.

She wrote: “Yesterday after I posted about this the world has been up in arms with me and for me. I just want to thank everyone for their support, and encouragement.

“I can’t believe how this literally has spread across this world like wild fire. Let’s protect ourselves and each other.

“‘If there is anything I have learned in the last 24 hours, there may be a handful of unthoughtful people like this ex client who did this to me yesterday.

“But this world is a beautiful place with a whole lot of people in it willing to do what’s right.

“Keep on being good to others, and let’s kick this virus outta here.

“For everyone who keeps commenting, she HAS been reported. I cannot keep up with all the comments on Facebook and here with everyone saying that. Thank you!”