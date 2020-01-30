Woman transforms her battered leather sofa for just £30 using grey paint

A woman has revealed how she transformed her battered leather sofa using nothing but grey paint and sealer – for a total cost of just £30.

Taking to Facebook group DIY on a Budget Official, the DIY fan, from Bournemouth, shared remarkable pictures of her oxblood Chesterfield sofa before and after it was revamped.

Impressed social media users were quick to heap praise on the photographs, with the woman’s handiwork being hailed as ‘the best restoration ever seen’.

Sharing an image of the leather sofa with missing patches of paint and several stains, the woman admitted that she had picked it up for free.

A second snap showed the couch transformed into a luxurious-looking piece of furniture with a fresh, grey paint job.

She wrote alongside the pictures: ‘First time trying this and so pleased how it turned out. I loved the original colour but it didn’t go with the colour scheme in our new place and it needed sorting out anyway due to wear and tear.

‘Chesterfield sofa – found free on Facebook. Grey leather paint – £15 on eBay. Matte leather paint sealer – £15 on eBay.

‘I’ve had two dogs on it for two days now with claws and no scratches yet so we will see.’

Her post was inundated with 14,000 likes and nearly 2,000 comments all complimenting her for her DIY work.

One person wrote: ‘Wow. Brilliant job. That has got to be the best DIY/restoration I have ever seen.’

Another said: ‘This looks amazing! Well done you!’ while a third added: ‘I had no idea you could do this. It looks great.’