Woman trying to open plane door during flight jailed for 2 years in UK

LONDON, Feb. 12 (Xinhua) — A woman who tried to open the door of a passenger plane midway through a flight was sentenced to two years in prison by a British court Wednesday for endangering the safety of an aircraft and assaulting a crew member.

In June last year, 26-year-old Chloe Haines caused the Jet2 flight en route to Dalaman in Turkey to divert back to Stansted airport, about 68 km northeast of central London.

While trying to open the door, Haines yelled, “I’m going to kill you all” after mixing alcohol with medication, local media reported.

Two Royal Air Force fighter jets were scrambled to escort the plane back to Stansted airport before Haines was arrested by police.

A cabin crew member allegedly sustained scratches as she tried to prevent Haines from opening the plane door.

Haines, who had admitted endangering the plane safety and attacking cabin crew member, sobbed through much of the hearing at Chelmsford Crown Court.

Jet2 calculated that the incident cost them 86,000 pounds (about 111,579 U.S. dollars), the court heard.