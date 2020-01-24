Woman wanted after grandfather’s wallet and entire $1200 pension was stolen

Police are searching for a woman after a Victorian pensioner had his wallet stolen just after he put his entire $1,200 pension in it.

Alex, 74, went into a store in a Frankston shopping centre in Melbourne to buy his granddaughter a birthday present just minutes after withdrawing the money on January 9.

He momentarily placed his wallet on the counter around 5pm and within seconds it was gone.

While the shop assistant was wrapping the gift, he noticed it was missing and frantically ran to search for it.

A woman who stood next to Alex at the counter allegedly took the wallet and told the shop assistant she was taking it outside so she could find him and return it.

Investigators believe the woman picked up the wallet and took a large amount of cash out of it before returning the empty wallet back to the store, police report.

A traumatised Alex told radio station 3AW, ‘I’m still bearing up.’

The woman is thought to have met up with a man outside the shopping centre after the theft.

The pensioner’s distressing ordeal has drummed up a huge response from the public, with people many offering him money to replace the stolen cash.

A grateful Alex reluctantly accepted $700 to pay his car insurance but admirably asked that anyone who offered more donate it to bushfire relief, before expressing his ‘enormous gratitude.’

Police have released images of the woman they believe may be able to assist with their inquiries.

She is believed to be aged 45-50-years-old, of a solid build and had blonde hair which was tied in a pony tail.

She was pictured wearing a black dress, black shoes and carrying a pink handbag.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.