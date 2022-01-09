Woman was in critical condition after her first spin class.

Woman was on the verge of passing out after her first spin class left her in critical condition.

“It was excruciating pain,” says the narrator.

When my urine turned brown, I knew I needed to see a doctor.”

A woman was on the verge of dying after a life-threatening condition developed during a spin class.

Kaelyn Franco, 24, was attempting her first spin session when her legs collapsed as she exited the bike.

Kaelyn, who is always active, didn’t notice anything was wrong until her ‘achy pains’ persisted for over a day, leaving her in tears and unable to walk.

When her symptoms persisted, she went to the hospital and was diagnosed with rhabdomyolysis, a condition characterized by muscle breakdown and death, most likely as a result of her muscles being overworked during the spin class.

Kaelyn’s blood pressure was skyrocketing, and when it didn’t go down, she was rushed to the hospital for a two-hour surgery to relieve the pressure in her right leg.

Kaelyn was told she might have lost her leg – or her life – if doctors hadn’t intervened.

Kaelyn is now in remission, but she still needs crutches to walk and is terrified of returning to the gym.

“I used to be very active and go mountain biking, so I had no idea about this,” Kaelyn, a support analyst, explained.

“At first, I thought the pain was just muscle aches from overdoing it in spin class and using muscles I hadn’t used in a long time, but it turned out to be life-threatening.”

“I’m pretty sure I’ll never do another spin class.”

“It will take at least a year for me to return to normal, and my leg will never be the same.”

When her cousin suggested she try a spin class, Kaelyn was no stranger to high-intensity sports.

Kaelyn Franco has been admitted to the hospital.

“It sounded like a lot of fun, and I like biking, so it seemed like a good match,” Kaelyn explained.

Kaelyn, on the other hand, got off the bike after class and collapsed to the floor.

“My legs just gave out under me,” she explained.

“I was also very achy, but I didn’t think it was strange because it had been a difficult class and I’d gone all out.”

However, as the day progressed, Kaelyn’s pain became so severe that she had to cling to railings to walk.

