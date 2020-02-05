Woman wearing a face mask on a packed Sydney train is blasted for putting her bare feet on the seat 

An elderly woman has been blasted after she was seen wearing a face mask but no shoes on a packed Sydney train.

The Asian woman was wearing the protective gear amid fears of the deadly coronavirus, which has already killed 362 people worldwide.

However, her hygiene concern seemed to be limited, as she was also seen resting her bare feet on the seat in front of her.

Many people were outraged and confused when the picture was shared on social media.

‘When you’re worried about germs….but also not,’ one person wrote.

‘Has anyone coined the term ‘Boomer Bogan’ yet?’ one person asked.

‘Somebody get here some masks for her feet!’ wrote another.

There are already 13 people in Australia who have been diagnosed with coronavirus, which has killed 362 worldwide and threatens to become a global pandemic.

The highly-contagious virus has infected more than 17,000 people worldwide.

It has been declared a global health emergency by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Australia citizens trapped in Wuhan have now been evacuated and have landed on Christmas Island, where they will enter a quarantine for 14 days.

It is understood that 72 people were on board the first of four charter flights expected to take more than 240 evacuees to the Indian Ocean island.

The Airbus left Western Australia’s RAAF Base Learmonth, near Exmouth, on Monday night, and touched down on Christmas Island about 9pm local time.

Those on board were among the 243 who had earlier been evacuated from Wuhan, the epicentre of the deadly coronavirus, on a Qantas flight.