Woman wearing safety goggles AND glasses delivers flowers to No10 TWICE in one day

A woman from the High Commission for Pakistan delivered flowers to 10 Downing Street twice in one day wearing both glasses and safety goggles.

On her first visit, the diplomatic official got out of a Mercedes car clutching a huge bouquet and a large envelope to ‘Hon Mr Prime Minister & Ms Symonds, 10 Downing Street’.

She returned later that day kitted out with even more PPE on to deliver another bouquet of flowers to No10 from a Pakistani dignitary.

She was wearing a face mask and rubber gloves on her second visit as well as the safety goggles from her first delivery.

This is despite strict lockdown measures only allowing people out for exercise, shopping and other essential travel.

Delivery drivers are still allowed to work but many companies have introduced ‘no contact’ deliveries to protect their staff.

Both bouquets were delivered as Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his fiancée Carrie Symonds were congratulated by political figures on the birth of their son.

On her second delivery, the diplomatic official waved at the camera as she approached 10 Downing Street with another gift for the PM.

The flowers were among a series of deliveries to Downing Street today, along with other bouquets and a huge Fortnum and Mason luxury hamper.

This comes after Britain announced 674 more coronavirus deaths in hospitals, care homes and elsewhere, taking the UK’s official death toll to 26,711, as Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed the nation is past the peak of the outbreak.

NHS England declared 391 COVID-19 victims, while more were announced outside of hospitals and in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Ms Symonds, 32, gave birth to a boy at an NHS hospital in London early yesterday morning and both mother and baby are said to be ‘doing very well’.

Mr Johnson returned to work in Number 10 following the birth yesterday, but missed Prime Minister’s Questions in the House of Commons int he afternoon.

Downing Street said the Prime Minister, who is currently grappling with the coronavirus crisis, would take a ‘short period’ of paternity leave later in the year.

The new family plan to live in their Downing Street flat along with their dog Dilyn. Mr Johnson was present throughout the birth of the baby, whose name is not known.

The news comes just weeks after the PM was discharged from intensive care where he had been battling the virus. Miss Symonds also suffered symptoms of the disease.

She returned to Downing Street after joining Mr Johnson as he convalesced at his country residence of Chequers in Buckinghamshire.

The couple announced in February that they were expecting a baby in ‘early summer’ and that they had become engaged at the end of last year.

The Prime Minister’s father, Stanley Johnson, said he was ‘absolutely delighted’ and ‘thrilled’ by the birth of his grandson.

Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds announced the birth of their son on April 29.

The Queen has sent a private message of good wishes to congratulate the couple on the birth of their son, Buckingham Palace said.

Labour leader Sir Keir said it was ‘wonderful news’, while acting Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey wished the couple ‘many congratulations’.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak said it was ‘great to hear Downing Street is getting a new resident’, while former PM David Cameron sent his ‘heartfelt congratulations’.