Woman who accused minister ex-husband of abusing son in obsessive campaign of lies dodges jail

A WOMAN who accused her ex-hubby of abusing their son has dodged jail but must sell her house to pay his legal fees.

Jean Gibbs, 60, carried out an obsessive campaign against Methodist minister ex Charles, 70.

She was jailed in 2017 for repeatedly spreading the false allegations.

Gibbs continued after her release and her ex asked judges to jail her again for contempt.

Mrs Justice Lieven, who analysed the case in the High Court’s Family Division, last week ruled in his favour but concluded that jailing her would not halt the vendetta.

She ordered Gibbs to sell her £200,000 home in Attleborough, Norfolk, to pay £30,000 in legal fees racked up by her ex.

The judge ruled the “lurid allegations”, which she said have had a devastating impact on Mr Gibbs’ life, were not true.

Mrs Justice Lieven added: “I have come to the clear conclusion that Mrs Gibbs’ allegations are not true.

“She has for many years been convinced of the truth of the allegations and has been conducting an obsessive campaign against her ex-husband.

“She frequently distorts the truth and alleges that various people have believed her when on examination this is not true.”

