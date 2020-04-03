Woman who coughed in police officer’s face jailed for 12 weeks

Joanne Turner became abusive after officers confronted her over damage to a parked car

A woman has been jailed after she coughed in a police officer’s face, claiming that she had coronavirus.

Joanne Turner, 35, became abusive when officers spoke to her after she had kicked and damaged a car parked outside Norwich train station at around 11pm on Wednesday.

At Norwich magistrates court on Thursday, Turner admitted assaulting an emergency worker, Norfolk police said. She also admitted being drunk and disorderly in a public place and criminal damage.

The force said Turner, from Norwich, had been jailed for 12 weeks.

Ch Supt Dave Marshall said: “Any abuse and threatening behaviour towards the emergency services is unacceptable at any time. However, this sentence reflects the seriousness of threats and acts of coughing to put others in fear of contracting Covid-19.

“This should act as a clear warning that there will be serious consequences for anyone who behaves in such a threatening way towards others during this pandemic.”