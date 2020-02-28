Woman wins a life-changing $19million Powerball jackpot – but she DIDN’T quit her job

A lucky Powerball winner hasn’t let the major windfall change her life as she continues to work the same job – and she hasn’t even upgraded her car.

The woman from Auckland, New Zealand won $19.1million in October, and since then she has found she gets more satisfaction out of helping others with the money than spending it on herself.

Although she bought her dream home, she told The New Zealand Herald she has gotten the most joy out of paying off mortgages for family members and donating to charity.

‘We’ve always dreamt of owning our own home and now it’s a reality, though it’s still quite hard to believe,’ she said.

‘The win has changed our lives so much, but a few things remain the same. We still work in the same jobs, but now we don’t work for the money – we do it for the passion.’

She has also donated to The Salvation Army and the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA).

‘One of the best things about winning Powerball is being able to make a difference and give back to the community,’ she said.

Incredibly, about 85 per cent of Powerball winners in New Zealand chose to stay at their jobs.

About 81 per cent bought a new house, 50 per cent helped charities and 75 per cent go on international holidays.

The one thing 100 per cent of winners do with the money is help family and friends.