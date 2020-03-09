Woman with coronavirus says COVID-19 is no worse than having a ‘sore throat and a headache’ 

An Australian woman with coronavirus has urged the public to stay calm amid the outbreak, saying her symptoms are no worse than a sore throat and headache.

Bridget Wilkins was diagnosed with COVID-19 last week after flying from London to her Brisbane, via Singapore, for a wedding.

The 29-year-old said she has ‘no idea’ how she caught the virus – which has killed about 3,800 people globally.

‘I travelled from London over the weekend, via Singapore. It could be anywhere between there and Brisbane,’ she told 7NEWS.

Ms Wilkins said she may be discharged from hospital this week and commended Queensland Health officials for her treatment while in quarantine.

‘The message I’d like to put out to the world is that maybe someone has it already, and it’s very common symptoms, like a headache, or a sore throat or just being tired,’ she said.

‘(I thought) I had those symptoms because I’d just travelled 30-plus hours. I’ve still got those symptoms, but nothing more than that… I thought I had jetlag.’

Ms Wilkins said having the coronavirus is not as severe as some media headlines are making it out to be.

‘There’s a lot of hype and hysteria on the news around coronavirus,’ she said.

‘There should be. It’s very serious, particularly for the elderly and people with existing conditions.

‘But I think we have to calm down, because for most people, like myself, it is just a long cold that we can shake off.

‘There’s many more serious conditions that I think deserve the headlines and attention.’

Australia’s three deaths from the virus were aged 95, 82 and 78, while 22 of the 92 reported cases have recovered.

Globally, the infection has spread to more than 109,000 people across 106 countries. At least 3,800 have died.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian urged Australians to remain calm as the disease spreads.

‘In the vast majority of cases people recover,’ she said.

‘I also want to stress that it’s very highly unlikely that if you have the virus you will have an extreme reaction or an extreme event related to it.’