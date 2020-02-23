Woman wows with her recipe for ‘banana bites’ made in $1.50 ice cube trays from Kmart

An Australian woman has revealed how she made a delicious batch of banana bites using silicone ice cube trays from Kmart.

While the $1.50 product’s intended use is the freezer, the woman said the trays worked very well in the oven as well.

Sharing her idea to the Kmart Home Décor and Hacks Australia Facebook group, the woman said ‘today I bought some ice cube trays and baked up a batch of banana bites, using six ripe bananas. Yum.’

The woman placed the ice cube holders on a metal tray and cooked the banana treats in an oven set to 160 degrees Celsius.

The genius hack has since been praised by thousands online, with the online post receiving more than 1,200 likes overnight and over 200 positive comments from other savvy home cooks.

‘Stealing this idea for afternoon tea for my 16 month old!’ one mum said.

‘I love actual, real hacks. This is awesome,’ another commented.

Despite the idea’s popularity, some were slightly concerned about the dangers of using silicone products in the oven, while others wondered if the trays are BPA free.

‘Very clever idea. Only concern I would have is that the trays may or may not be made from products that are suitable to be used in an oven,’ one woman said.

Other cooks were quick to respond saying most silicone is safe to cook with.

‘As long as you don’t cook them any hotter than 220 degrees you’re good to go,’ one woman explained.