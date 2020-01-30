Woman’s body found in home in Melbourne as locals say they saw a bloodied man leave the property

Police are investigating an ugly incident that saw a man embroiled in the suspected murder of his friend attack a cameraman.

Homicide detectives in Heidelberg West, 10kms northeast of Melbourne, remained at the scene on Wednesday afternoon where a night earlier an elderly woman was allegedly murdered in her Liberty Parade home.

Dramatic footage captured by a television cameraman shortly after the horrific incident saw his camera and tripod damaged when he was attacked by a blood-soaked man who had been talking with police.

Victoria Police confirmed today that they had received a complaint about the incident and were investigating it.

The cameraman took to social media to express his condolences to the victim’s family amid a barrage of criticism on his Facebook page.

‘Who cares that the camera is broken… for God sake a human was killed .. May she RIP,’ one man posted.

‘We totally agree with you,’ the cameraman responded. ‘But this is our page documenting the work we do and that is what happened. Our thoughts are with the family,.’

Police were called to the woman’s house about 8pm on Tuesday over reports of an aggravated burglary.

Neighbours also reported hearing screaming and seeing a bloodied man leave the property.

When police arrived they found the 61-year-old woman’s body.

The man who allegedly attacked the cameraman is believed to have captured a 28-year old intruder at the scene, who remains in police custody and is yet to be charged.

Before police arrived neighbours heard loud screams coming from the property.

A witness said an ‘erratic’ man covered in blood left the house a short time later with what appeared to be cuts to his arms.

She said the man had been running up and down the street earlier that night with a frantic look in his face.

‘He seemed to be completely off his face,’ the witness told The Herald Sun.

‘We thought he was having an episode you know. Then he was running and we thought ”what the hell?”.

‘He was trying to jump into trees. Then he was hiding under a car.’

Police said the woman died at the scene.

‘It is believed a man broke into a house before assaulting a female occupant inside,’ Victoria Police said.

‘Another man, believed to be known to the victim, attended the property to render assistance and restrained the alleged offender.

‘He restrained the man until police arrived and the alleged offender was then taken to hospital and remains there under police guard.’

On Thursday, detectives continued to walk up and down Liberty Parade and talk to neighbours as forensic police worked inside.

Police checked a CCTV camera positioned directly across the road from the property, but the owner claimed the camera was a fake.

A large red plastic sheet remains draped across the front door of the home where the elderly woman died.

The street remains blocked off almost 19 hours after the incident happened.

Camera crews remain parked across the road.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.