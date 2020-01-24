Woman’s tweet about unemployed people in their 20s divides opinion

A woman has divided Twitter after slamming people over the age of 20 who are unemployed.

Molly Dawson, from Essex, sparked debate online on Tuesday when she tweeted: ‘How can you be 20+ with no job? I do not understand.’

The tweet quickly went viral, attracting over 50,000 likes in just two days, with social media users divided by her controversial opinion.

While some slammed her as ‘ignorant’, others defended her, saying: ‘It’s called being an absolute bum that want everything handed to them!’

Molly sparked debate after sharing her tweet on Tuesday saying she ‘couldn’t understand’ how someone over the age of 20 could be jobless.

The tweet quickly went viral, with hundreds of people weighing in on the debate.

Many people agreed with Holly, with one saying: ‘People will justify their laziness with a bag of excuses.’

But other Twitter users slammed her as ‘ignorant’ for the controversial opinion and were keen to argue the reasons why people might not be in work.

One person commented: ‘Mental health, sickness, redundancy, stay at home mum/dad, full time student, prison, homelessness, bereavement, caring for someone with needs, and drug addiction are all very valid reasons why someone 20+ may be out of work.’

Another frustrated person wrote: ‘Lost mine because my contract came to an end and because I didn’t do well at school.

‘My CV isn’t the most desirable so I’m struggling to get a job at the moment and it’s killing me.’

Another retort read: ‘How can you be 20+ and still worried about other people’s lives? I do not understand.’

One person added: ‘The ignorance of the tweet is just infuriating. Many things can influence a persons ability to get a job e.g illness/disability either now or previous.

‘Interpersonal skills, academic ability, accessibility etc. Clearly life has just been handed on a silver platter for some.’

Another said: ‘In other people’s defence, actually getting a job is the difficult stage.

‘Many people spend countless hours filing resumes, cover letters, and attending interviews with little to no luck. The world we live in is difficult.’

One added: ‘Not everything is black and white, you’re making it out like life is soo easy.’

Another accused Molly of snobbery, saying: ‘Just in! Girl thinks she’s better than everyone else for working.’

But Molly said being at university was no excuse for not having a job, saying: ‘When I was in full time education and lived at home I still had a part time job.’

She later went on to explain that she ‘did not care in the slightest’ about people’s ‘excuses’ for being unemployed.

She added that she had only meant to target ‘lazy’ people with her earlier post.