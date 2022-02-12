Women are starting to work as firefighters and tram drivers in Turkey, and the streets are changing.

Women are beginning to work as firefighters and tram drivers in Turkey, and the streets are changing.

Then they realized we’re capable’ – jobs previously reserved for men become available in Istanbul and other Turkish cities.

Then they saw that we are capable.” Nurcan Degirmenci is one of 37 women who have joined Istanbul’s fire department as the city’s first female firefighters.

“We are stronger as a team,” says the 37-year-old.

“At first, I was nervous, but now I am more confident in myself.”

We need to start hiring people based on their abilities rather than their gender.”

She claims that her male coworkers were initially surprised to find a woman among them, but that they grew accustomed to her over time.

They had no choice: Istanbul’s streets are changing.

Women are also beginning to operate trams, patrol parking lots, and pick up trash.

Ekrem Imamoglu, the city’s current mayor and a member of the opposition Republic People’s Party (CHP), made the decision to increase women’s visibility.

In historic June 2019 elections, he defeated the socially conservative Justice and Development Party (AKP) in Istanbul, promising a massive increase in municipal jobs for women as part of his campaign.

Women will fill half of municipal positions under Imamoglu’s administration, compared to 10% nationwide.

Three municipal agencies in Istanbul are now led by women.

“Here’s the new IBB [Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality],” Imamoglu wrote on social media, pointing to a photo of Burcu Kasap, a female tram driver on the city’s Kadiköy-Moda line.

This support for female visibility contrasts sharply with the AKP’s policies, in which President Recep Tayyip Erdogan – a former Istanbul mayor – has consistently emphasized his support for so-called traditional family values and the role of women as homemakers.

Last March, Erdogan withdrew Turkey from a landmark UN treaty on the prevention of violence against women, attempting to shore up support among nationalist and conservative sectors as his popularity dwindles.

The role of women in public life is expected to be one of the major issues at stake in the upcoming elections.

According to Sati Burunucu, former director of the Union, “the administration’s base is a conservative demographic.”

