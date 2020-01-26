Women ARE worse at parking the car, reveals Driving Standards Agency

Women drivers struggle with reverse parking yet men have been found to ignore traffic signs and road markings.

Figures from the Driving Standards Agency show women are more likely to fail as a result of being unable to control the car including changing direction and steering.

However men are guilty of not looking in their mirrors when changing direction and moving off safely, according to the data gathered by the Sunday Express.

But the greatest gender disparities emerged when drivers were asked to park. When tasked with every learner’s nightmare, reverse parking, women raked in 45,416 faults.

Yet while reverse parking was not listed as top error for men, a staggering 70,856 fails were recorded for not checking their mirrors.

Data revealed last year that there were 663,000 serious or dangerous errors by women taking tests while 530,000 faults recorded by men.

But while women make more errors during the daunting test, they have long had a higher pass rate than their male counterparts.

And after they pass, evidence shows they are safer drivers with women tending to pay less for their car insurance than men.

Figures from the Ministry of Justice revealed that men account for around three quarters of motoring offences.

Amanda Stretton, motoring editor at Confused.com, said: ‘While data shows women are more likely to make errors during their test, our research proves that women are, in fact, ‘better’ drivers.

Ms Stretton added that women reap the benefits of this by tending to pay less for their car insurance.