Women offer free alcohol shots to passengers at security to ensure that it does not go to waste.

Women give free alcohol shots to passengers at security to ensure it does not go to waste.

When a group of women were apprehended carrying bottles of alcohol through airport security, they gave the passengers “shots.”

They forgot to check in the alcohol, according to “latinnbella,” a TikToker, and were stopped by airport security for carrying more than 100ml liquid.

“They wouldn’t let us take our bottles through check-in, so we gave shots to everyone in line,” she said in an online video.

One woman is seen sipping Malibu pineapple rum before passing it to another, who removes her mask and takes a shot.

The traveling party did not want to waste the alcohol, so they decided to finish it in line (Photo: TikToklatinnbella).

Her pal, who is dressed in a grey T-shirt, is also helping her finish a bottle of Ciroc vodka.

It’s unclear whether they emptied the bottles, but the TikToker posted a second video after they arrived safely in Miami to provide an update.

One viewer said, “It’s amazing to see the community come together.”

“This is going to be the most colorful plane ride ever.”

“You’ve already formed а pаrty group,” wrote a second.

Two more women drank from the same Malibu rum bottle while waiting in line at airport security (Photo courtesy of TikToklatinnbella).

Some, however, were concerned about Covid’s precautions, claiming that sharing bottles with strangers is dangerous.

One viewer commented, “The fact that they’re taking off their masks to drink from the same bottle.”

“Alcohol, I suppose, disinfects everything… ”

