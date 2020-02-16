Women outnumber men in Albanian cabinet: minister

TIRANA, Feb. 15 (Xinhua) — Women account for over 50 percent in the Albanian cabinet, Minister of State for the Protection of Entrepreneurship Eduard Shalsi said on Saturday.

Shalsi laid out the figures in a gender-equality themed video message on Twitter, adding that women have a 30 percent share in Parliament.

Moreover, 50 percent of the senior management positions in public administration in Albania are held by women, according to the minister.

Shalsi tweeted that Albania has made significant progress in enhancing and empowering the role of women in society, and “the government is aware that much remains to be done.”

In Albania, women’s enrollment in universities is 60 percent higher than men, but their labor force participation is 17 percentage points lower, Shalsi said.