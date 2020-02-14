Women’s federation provides sanitary products for frontline female medical staff

BEIJING, Feb. 14 (Xinhua) — The China Women’s Development Foundation (CWDF) has raised 2.25 million yuan to provide sanitary products to female medical workers on the frontlines of the battle against the novel coronavirus, according to the All-China Women’s Federation (ACWF).

The donations consist of 2.05 million yuan worth of products, including shorts-shaped pads, pads and long underwear for frontline female medical staff and 200,000 yuan in cash. The first batch of 20,000 shorts-shaped pads will arrive in Wuhan soon.

The CWDF was initiated by the ACWF in December 1988.