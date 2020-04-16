Women’s football faces an “existential threat” from a coronavirus pandemic

The Italian women’s soccer team celebrates the qualification after the match between Italy and Brazil at the FIFA Women’s World Cup in France at the Stade du Hainaut on June 18, 2019.
(Photo by Julien Mattia / NurPhoto via Getty Images)

A woman is standing on April 6, 2020 in the temporary coronavirus treatment center in the Signal Iduna Park football stadium in Dortmund, western Germany, due to the spread of the novel coronavirus COVID-19. – Part of the Borussia Dortmund football stadium has been converted into a treatment center for patients with the novel coronavirus COVID-19. (Photo by Ina FASSBENDER / AFP) (Photo by INA FASSBENDER / AFP via Getty Images)

LONDON, ENGLAND – MARCH 18: General view in front of AFC Bournemouth Football Club after it was announced that all football league games, including the Premier League and the Super League for women, had been postponed to at least April 3 due to the corona virus threat were. This follows UEFA’s decision to suspend games in the Champion’s League and Europa League as many top players isolate themselves. On March 18, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by Naomi Baker / Getty Images)

LONDON, ENGLAND – MARCH 18: General view in front of AFC Bournemouth Football Club after it was announced that all football league games, including the Premier League and the Super League for women, had been postponed to at least April 3 due to the corona virus threat were. This follows UEFA’s decision to suspend games in the Champion’s League and Europa League as many top players isolate themselves. On March 18, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by Naomi Baker / Getty Images)

LONDON, ENGLAND – MARCH 18: General view outside of AFC Bournemouth Football Club after it was announced that all football league games, including the Premier League and the Super League for women, had been postponed to at least April 3 due to the corona virus threat March 18, 2020 in London, England. This follows UEFA’s decision to suspend games in the Champion’s League and Europa League as many top players isolate themselves. (Photo by Naomi Baker / Getty Images)

LONDON, ENGLAND – MARCH 18: General view outside of AFC Bournemouth Football Club after it was announced that all football league games, including the Premier League and the Super League for women, had been postponed to at least April 3 due to the corona virus threat March 18, 2020 in London, England. This follows UEFA’s decision to suspend games in the Champion’s League and Europa League as many top players isolate themselves. (Photo by Naomi Baker / Getty Images)

BREST, BELARUS – APRIL 3, 2020: A woman attaches face clippings to dummies on seats on an empty stand during a 4th round football game of the Belarusian Premier League 2020 between Dinamo Brest and Isloch Minsk District at Brestsky Stadium. The Belarusian Football Association has decided not to postpone the national football championship in connection with the pandemic of the novel corona virus. The 30th season of the Belarusian Premier League starts as planned on March 19, 2020. Natalia Fedosenko / TASS (Photo by Natalia Fedosenko) TASS via Getty Images)

Women, one of whom is wearing a face mask to prevent the spread of the new COVID-19 coronavirus, are walking in front of El Campin Stadium in Bogota on March 17, 2020. – Copa America starts in Argentina in June and Colombia was postponed to 2021 on Tuesday due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to the organizers of CONMEBOL. (Photo by DANIEL MUNOZ / AFP) (Photo by DANIEL MUNOZ / AFP via Getty Images)

LONDON, ENGLAND – MARCH 18: General view outside of AFC Bournemouth Football Club after it was announced that all football league games, including the Premier League and the Super League for women, had been postponed to at least April 3 due to the corona virus threat March 18, 2020 in London, England. This follows UEFA’s decision to suspend games in the Champion’s League and Europa League as many top players isolate themselves. (Photo by Naomi Baker / Getty Images)

LONDON, ENGLAND – MARCH 17: General view outside the Leyton Orient Football Club after it was announced that all football league games, including the Premier League and the Super League for women, had been postponed to at least April 3 due to the corona virus threat . This follows UEFA’s decision to suspend games in the Champion’s League and Europa League as many top players isolate themselves. on March 17, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by Naomi Baker / Getty Images)

LONDON, ENGLAND – MARCH 17: General view outside the Leyton Orient Football Club after it was announced that all football league games, including the Premier League and the Super League for women, had been postponed to at least April 3 due to the corona virus threat . This follows UEFA’s decision to suspend games in the Champion’s League and Europa League as many top players isolate themselves. on March 17, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by Naomi Baker / Getty Images)

LONDON, ENGLAND – MARCH 17: General view outside the Leyton Orient Football Club after it was announced that all football league games, including the Premier League and the Super League for women, had been postponed to at least April 3 due to the corona virus threat . This follows UEFA’s decision to suspend games in the Champion’s League and Europa League as many top players isolate themselves. on March 17, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by Naomi Baker / Getty Images)

12/12 DIA

Fifpro, the global players’ union, has warned that women’s football faces an “existential threat” due to the coronavirus pandemic. A new report calls on game governors and stakeholders from around the world to get involved, protect players, and “create a solid foundation for the industry.”

It is strongly emphasized that “the economic standstill will ultimately result in bankruptcies of otherwise profitable and stable clubs in many markets if there is no clear obligation to stabilize competitions and provide financial support to leagues, clubs and players in business hold.”

In football, women were the worst hit by the pandemic. Fifpro is particularly concerned about how the crisis is uncovering the poor and precarious conditions of many female football players worldwide.

“The lack of written contracts, the short-term term of employment contracts, the lack of health and health insurance, and the lack of basic worker protection and worker rights leave many players behind, some of whom have already fluctuated marginally. at great risk of losing their livelihood. “

The release of Fifpro’s 2020 Raising Our Game – a comprehensive review of women’s football – has been postponed due to the crisis. However, this supplementary report explains that one of its results shows that many clubs are “housing (51% of players surveyed said they received housing help), health insurance (44%), and groceries (37%)” Providing financial support will compensate the players and encourage the clubs “to ensure that the players do not get along without these essential points as a result of the crisis”.

Instability is nothing new for women’s football, explains Fifpro. “At a certain point in their career, the majority of players have had experiences with previous clubs that are on the brink of bankruptcy or uncertainty about wages.”

However, the players saw themselves “left in the dark”, had to apply for limited employment after cut wages and were isolated abroad, “before the worst health crisis of modern times, separated from friends, family and support systems”.

The report also warns that “while there is little research today on the physiological effects of such a dramatic change in the mental, emotional, physical, and social environment for professional athletes,” early findings “show significant changes in menstrual cycles with more frequent and more severe” symptoms and Changes in cycle length and cycle pattern that increase the stress of the situation ”, possibly in part due to changes in exercise load, diet and sleep.

These factors could affect the time it takes women to reset their bodies and get fit every time they restart before the season.

Because women’s football is at very different stages of development from country to country, Fifpro encourages governing bodies and stakeholders not to adopt a unified approach to responding to the coronavirus pandemic, but to encourage them to focus on “specific” issues, financial measures and Conditions for players, clubs and competitions ”.

Instead of women’s football falling victim to this crisis, the player union suggests that growth and sustainability are central to the recovery process, while at the same time suggesting that the opportunity for this crisis should be seen as a “chance to remedy the deficiency” in the professional Women’s football and establish global labor standards for the working conditions of players ”.

