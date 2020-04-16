Women’s football faces an “existential threat” from a coronavirus pandemic

12/12 DIA

Fifpro, the global players’ union, has warned that women’s football faces an “existential threat” due to the coronavirus pandemic. A new report calls on game governors and stakeholders from around the world to get involved, protect players, and “create a solid foundation for the industry.”

It is strongly emphasized that “the economic standstill will ultimately result in bankruptcies of otherwise profitable and stable clubs in many markets if there is no clear obligation to stabilize competitions and provide financial support to leagues, clubs and players in business hold.”

In football, women were the worst hit by the pandemic. Fifpro is particularly concerned about how the crisis is uncovering the poor and precarious conditions of many female football players worldwide.

“The lack of written contracts, the short-term term of employment contracts, the lack of health and health insurance, and the lack of basic worker protection and worker rights leave many players behind, some of whom have already fluctuated marginally. at great risk of losing their livelihood. “

The release of Fifpro’s 2020 Raising Our Game – a comprehensive review of women’s football – has been postponed due to the crisis. However, this supplementary report explains that one of its results shows that many clubs are “housing (51% of players surveyed said they received housing help), health insurance (44%), and groceries (37%)” Providing financial support will compensate the players and encourage the clubs “to ensure that the players do not get along without these essential points as a result of the crisis”.

Instability is nothing new for women’s football, explains Fifpro. “At a certain point in their career, the majority of players have had experiences with previous clubs that are on the brink of bankruptcy or uncertainty about wages.”

However, the players saw themselves “left in the dark”, had to apply for limited employment after cut wages and were isolated abroad, “before the worst health crisis of modern times, separated from friends, family and support systems”.

The report also warns that “while there is little research today on the physiological effects of such a dramatic change in the mental, emotional, physical, and social environment for professional athletes,” early findings “show significant changes in menstrual cycles with more frequent and more severe” symptoms and Changes in cycle length and cycle pattern that increase the stress of the situation ”, possibly in part due to changes in exercise load, diet and sleep.

These factors could affect the time it takes women to reset their bodies and get fit every time they restart before the season.

Because women’s football is at very different stages of development from country to country, Fifpro encourages governing bodies and stakeholders not to adopt a unified approach to responding to the coronavirus pandemic, but to encourage them to focus on “specific” issues, financial measures and Conditions for players, clubs and competitions ”.

Instead of women’s football falling victim to this crisis, the player union suggests that growth and sustainability are central to the recovery process, while at the same time suggesting that the opportunity for this crisis should be seen as a “chance to remedy the deficiency” in the professional Women’s football and establish global labor standards for the working conditions of players ”.