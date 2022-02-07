Women’s safety in the UK is being jeopardized due to a lack of late-night transportation options, according to campaigners.

Women’s safety is being jeopardized in the UK due to a lack of late-night transportation options, according to campaigners.

Women all over the UK are calling for better and safer nighttime transportation options.

Women’s safety is being jeopardized in the UK due to a lack of late-night transportation options, according to campaigners.

Women across the UK are calling for improved and safer nighttime transportation options, citing London’s half-functional Night Tube system and the complete lack of underground metro systems in other cities.

One campaigner stated, “Women have the right to travel through the city safely.”

Following the murders of Sarah Everard and Sabina Nessa, which sparked national discussions about women’s safety, Andrea Simon, Director of the End Violence Against Women Coalition (EVAW), told i that “women are acutely feeling the threat of male violence.”

She believes that measures like the full restoration of London’s Night Tube would make women feel safer while traveling in the dark.

When Covid-19 struck in March 2020, the London Night Tube was shut down.

The service was supposed to reopen in Spring 2021, but TfL announced in April of last year that it would be closed until at least 2022.

Fears that the Night Tube’s closure over the winter would make women feel unsafe in public prompted tens of thousands of women to sign a petition calling for it to reopen in autumn 2021.

Joanna Lonergan, 23, said it’s “extremely frustrating” that the Night Tube hasn’t reopened because it would make her feel safer while walking around London at night.

She lives in Angel, North London, and would benefit from the Northern Line running 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

“It irritates me because it’s a serious consideration for me,” she explained, adding, “At night, if friends invite me over for dinner, one of my first considerations is, ‘how am I going to get home?'”

“I could take the bus, but waiting at a bus stop in some of these neighborhoods doesn’t always feel safe.”

Ms. Lonergan, a law student, has been catcalled and has had alcohol thrown at her from car windows while waiting at bus stops on multiple occasions.

Someone started filming her on one of her evening walks home.

News summary from Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom.

Lack of late-night transport links across the UK is putting women’s safety at risk, campaigners say