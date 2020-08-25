Women’s top 2 seeds out of Western & Southern Open

WASHINGTON, Aug. 23 (Xinhua) — Women’s draw of the Western & Southern Open saw some upsets on Sunday as No. 1 seed Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic and No. 2 seed Sofia Kenin of the United States were both knocked out of the tournament.

Pliskova lost 7-5, 6-4 to Veronika Kudermetova of Russia while Kenin, who won the Australian Open this year, was upset by Frenchwoman Alize Cornet 6-1, 7-6(7).

“I did a good job at the end of the lockdown. I came back to court very quickly to practice again. I actually feel very physically fit right now, like I could run for hours to every ball. This six-month break gave me some mental freshness,” Cornet said of the COVID-19 pandemic, which suspended the sport in the past few months.

“This break did some good to my tennis, so now I just want to go as far as possible because I really believe in my chances,” she added.

For Kudermetova, the win against Pliskova was the biggest victory of her young career.

“I know she’s a really good player. I needed to just keep working every point. It was a nice feeling, and I tried to just fight and enjoy it. I tried to not think about the score in the match. I’m really happy. I think it’s given me more confidence. I can beat and compete with the best players in the world,” Kudermetova said after the match.

Elsewhere, 2017 US Open champion Sloane Stephens and Chinese veteran Zhang Shuai were both ousted in the opening round.

In men’s part, fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece defeated Kevin Anderson of South Africa 6-1, 6-3 to make the third round while seventh seed David Goffin from Belgium downed Croat Borna Coric 7-6(6), 6-4 in another second-round match.

In the men’s singles, first round actions, Argentine Diego Schwartzman, American star John Isner and Bulgaria’s Grigor Dimitrov all sailed through to the next round. Enditem