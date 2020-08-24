‘Wonder Woman 1984’ Trailer Shows Kristen Wiig’s Cheetah Transformation; Netizens React

The “Wonder Woman 1984” official main trailer is out, giving fans a glimpse at Kristen Wiig’s transformation as the villain Cheetah.

On Saturday, Warner Bros. released the action-packed trailer of Gal Gadot’s superhero flick during DC Comics’ FanDome event. One of the highlights of the sneak peek is Wonder Woman’s face-off with her nemesis, Cheetah.

“You’ve always had everything while people like me have had nothing,” Cheetah says. “Well now it’s my turn. Get used to it.”

Following the release of the trailer, fans took to the comments section and social media to share their observations and reactions, with several praising the music and Cheetah’s appearance.

“Finally we get to see what she looks like! That’s been some top secret footage we’ve never been able to see before,” one fan commented on Twitter.

“Not only is the music so bada–, but Cheetah is played by a really talented actress too,” another fan commented on the trailer.

“I was kind of hoping for them to have not gone the venom route with Cheetah being cgi. I’d rather it be a mixture of prosthetics and cgi. But it’s fine, plus the music sounds great,” a third fan wrote, while another commented, “sees Cheetah in her full form Me: Looks way better than Cats lol.”

“She actually looks good. I thought they were gonna go for an actual cheetah look, but I’m glad they retained her human form,” another wrote.

However, there were also fans who were not as happy with how Cheetah’s look turned out, with some even comparing it to theater costume.

“Oh no… Cheetah looks like she’s wearing a theatre costume,” a fan commented on Youtube.

“Don’t like the CGI Cheetah but everything else looks cool. Why can’t DC get the CGI right? It’s so disappointing,” another fan commented, while another person said, “DC should stick to animated movies.”

“I’m not saying that they are terrible at live action but they are way better at animated,” the fan added.

“Wonder Woman 1984” was originally set to hit theaters on June 5 but was delayed to Aug. 14. Warner Bros. then pushed back the “Wonder Woman” sequel once more to Oct. 2, which remains the current release date.

“I really think the movie is so great on the big screen,” director Patty Jenkins said during DC FanDome on Saturday. “We’re going to stick it out, and we believe in putting it in the cinema.”