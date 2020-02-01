Wonga creditors get less than five per cent of their claims

Wonga customers have slammed the payday lender as ‘ridiculous’ after it was announced that those who were mis-sold loans would only get back five per cent of the compensation they are owed.

The firm collapsed in 2018 and nearly 400,000 eligible claims were lodged against the lender.

Wonga’s administrators, Grant Thornton, said they would be paying all unsecured creditors 4.3 per cent of their agreed claim over the next four weeks.

But many former customers have hit back at the firm, with one claiming they had been offered just £535 from £12,417 redress.

Wonga had faced a barrage of criticism over the high interest it charged on loans and was accused of targeting those who were most vulnerable.

Speaking on forum Debt Camel, one former customer, Sarah, said she ‘nearly lost everything’ to make sure repayments to the lender were met.

‘I went through repaying the loans, nearly losing everything, robbing Peter to pay Paul to make sure payments were met, I’m devastated.

‘I know we were never going to get a full redress but this is ridiculous & outrageous.’

She also questioned why the government had not ‘stepped in to help’, adding: ‘Why have the government not stepped in to help, they stepped in to help banks, airlines & other companies gone bust so why not payday lenders?

‘They allowed Wonga & other lenders to get away with these extortionate charges by not covering us customers’.

In 2014, the firm introduced a new management team and wrote off £220 million worth of debt belonging to 330,000 customers after admitting making loans to people who could not afford to repay them.

Administrators had received 389,621 eligible claims from those said to have been sold unaffordable loans as of August 2019, according to documents filed with Companies House.

In the month before its collapse in August 2018, the company said its struggles were due to a ‘significant’ increase industry-wide in people making claims in relation to historic loans.

Other angry customers took to social media to tell their Wonga tales, with one claiming that he had managed to ‘get into trouble with Wonga’ when he was younger.

‘Got myself in a mess with Wonga when I was younger. They wrote to me and told me to claim against them and when I did told me they owed me over £3k. Just has an email to tell me they can only pay back 4p per £. Nice to know they’ve done me one last time.’

Another said: ‘Got £35 when my claim was worth over £800. Gonna donate it to the foodbank, I’m thankful I’m not in that lending circle anymore and £35 is a weeks shop for some people, hopefully it might help someone else survive until payday instead of turning to s***** payday loans…’

One added: ‘£125.51 out of a £2990 claim against #wonga. Brilliant result.’

In October last year another payday lender, QuickQuid, also collapsed into administration after thousands of complaints for customers.

QuickQuid, which is owned by US parent Enova, was be shut after it failed to reach a deal with regulators over an avalanche of compensation claims made against it.

Along with other payday lenders, the firm faced accusations that it preys on people in financial difficulties by granting them small loans at sky-high interest rates.