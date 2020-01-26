Wood Green shooting: Man hit in leg by bullet as police hunt attacker

Police say shots were fired on Green Lanes leaving a man in his 20s hospitalised – and a manhunt is underway

A man has been hospitalised with a gunshot in the leg after multiple shots were fired in north London.

Several shots were fired in Wood Green High Rd and nearby in Green Lanes in Haringey, at around 6.50pm.

A man in his 20s was taken to hospital from the scene of High Rd.

His condition is now known at this stage.

Cordons are in place as police begin an investigation and forensic searches of the area.

No arrests have been made yet.

A Section 60 is authorised for the N22, to allow police to conduct stop and searches in the area.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact MET Police on 101, quoting ref 6240/jan25.

Elsewhere a shooting in a housing estate near Glasgow ended in the death of a pet dog caught up in the gun fire.

White Maltichon Henry was out with his 52-year-old owner when they were both caught up in the attack in Cumbernauld, Thursday evening.

The owner, who has not been named, suffered a minor injury after a bullet grazed her hand.

Three thugs, armed with guns and knives, were targeting Marc McDermott, who was shot in the backside.

Armed police raced to the scene just after 7pm and later found the attackers’ getaway car burned out nearby, reports the Daily Record.

Meanwhile in Europe six members of the same family died after being shot on Friday in Germany.

The gunman opened fire in the town of Rot am See in the province of Baden-Württemberg.