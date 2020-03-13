Woods joining World Golf Hall of Fame class of 2021

Tiger Woods will be inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2021, it was announced Wednesday.

Woods, the first member of the class chosen by the 20-member selection committee from a group of 10 finalists, became eligible for the 2021 induction after a rule change that reduced the age requirement from 50 to 45. Woods will turn 45 on Dec. 30.

Phil Mickelson and Ernie Els were elected to the hall when the minimum age to be inducted was 40.

“I am both honored and humbled to be inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame,” Woods said in a statement after hearing from PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan. “This past year has been such an incredible journey and the support I’ve received from my family, friends and fans has been overwhelming. This achievement is the ultimate recognition to never give up and keep chasing.”

More additions to the class will be named later, according to hall officials. The formal induction ceremony will take place next year, though specific details have yet to be announced.

Currently tied with Sam Snead for the most wins (82) in PGA Tour history that include 15 titles in majors, just three short of Jack Nicklaus, Woods was basically a shoo-in once he met the age requirement.

His resume includes 93 wins throughout the world, eight U.S. Ryder Cup appearances, nine U.S. Presidents Cup showings and being named PGA Tour Player of the Year 11 times.

Before turning pro in 1996, Woods won three consecutive U.S. Junior Amateurs (the first to accomplish the feat) and three U.S. Amateurs in a row.

His most recent victory in a major was the Masters last April that ended an 11-year drought and completed a comeback from spinal fusion surgery in 2017.

“Tiger has done more for the game of golf than anyone ever thought possible, and his historic feats on the course are only one aspect of his impact,” Monahan said. “His imprint on the game is immeasurable, and his unparalleled legacy is one we look forward to celebrating as he’s inducted in the World Golf Hall of Fame next year.”

Woods earlier announced he will miss The Players Championship this week for the first time since 2017 because of lingering issues with his back. He has had four back surgeries in his career.

Other male and female competitors named as finalists on March 3 and who could still be among up to four selected into the class of 2021 are Susie Maxwell Berning, Johnny Farrell, Beverly Hanson, Ireland’s Padraig Harrington, Sandra Palmer, Dottie Pepper and Tom Weiskopf. Former PGA Tour commissioner Tim Finchem and course developer Marion Hollins were also nominated for their roles as contributors.

Finalists must receive approval from at least 75 percent of the selection committee to earn induction.

The World Golf Hall of Fame opened in Pinehurst, N.C., in 1974 and moved to its current location in St. Augustine, Fla., in 1998. There are currently 60 members.

