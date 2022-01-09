Woodstock co-creator and promoter dies at the age of 77.

NEW YORK — Michael Lang, a co-creator and promoter of the legendary Woodstock music festival in 1969, has died.

Lang’s family said Sunday that the 77-year-old had been battling non-Hodgkin lymphoma and died Saturday at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York.

Pagnotta, who had known Lang for about 30 years, told The Associated Press, “He was absolutely an historic figure, and also a great guy.”

“Both of those things go together.”

Lang organized the “three days of peace and music” festival in the summer of 1969 with partners Artie Kornfeld, John Roberts, and Joel Rosenman, as the Vietnam War raged and drove an increasing number of disaffected young Americans to reject traditional values and embrace a lifestyle that celebrated freedom of expression.

Approximately 400,000 people descended on Bethel, a hamlet about 50 miles (80 kilometers) northwest of New York City, where they were met with miles-long traffic jams, torrential rains, food shortages, and overburdened sanitary facilities.

On the main stage, which was set at the base of a hill on land owned by farmer Max Yasgur, more than 30 acts performed, including Jimi Hendrix, Carlos Santana, The Who, and Jefferson Airplane.

Lang, who has bushy brown hair, appears in Michael Wadleigh’s documentary film about the festival, which was released in 1970.

“I believed from the start that if we did our job right and from the heart, prepared the ground, and set the right tone, people would reveal their higher selves and create something amazing,” Lang wrote in his memoir, “The Road to Woodstock.”

Lang and others planned to hold a concert in 2019 to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the original Woodstock, but the plan was shelved due to financial difficulties and the inability to find a suitable venue.

Lang described the experience as “a really bizarre trip” in an interview with the Associated Press at the time, but said he hoped to stage the concert again in the future.

Although Woodstock is often credited with establishing the model for large-scale music festivals, it wasn’t the first to occur in the United States. Two years prior, the…

