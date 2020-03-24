Woody Allen changes publishers and publishes his memoirs without warning

Woody Allen has changed publishers and published his memoirs, “By the way,” with Arcade Publishing after Hachette, with whom he previously had the contract, decided not to edit them on April 7 due to pressure from his employees, from the Farrow family and the accusations of alleged sexual abuse of her daughter Dylan that weigh on her figure.

Before acquiring Allen’s memoirs, Hachette had published some work by journalist Ronan Farrow, son of Mia Farrow and Allen himself, and who won a Pulitzer Prize for uncovering producer Harvey Weinstein’s abuses in the Hollywood industry.

In fact, after learning about the collaboration between the director and Hachette at the time, Ronan Farrow wrote an angry tweet in which he opined on the “contradictory” of the editorial that published his story about how powerful men like Weinstein, or his judgment Allen, you have shirked your responsibility for years, now publish your father’s memoirs.

Woody Allen’s book was scheduled to be published on April 7 in the United States but just four days after it was announced, Hachette backed down and canceled the publication due to pressure from Farrow and his own employees, especially after a group of more than 70 people threatened to leave.

According to the company, after holding conversations with staff, the management concluded that “it was not possible to go ahead with the publication.”

Now, through Arcade Publishing, the memories have hit the shelves without warning this Monday.

In a note collected by local media, Allen’s new editorial noted that “in these strange times when the truth is often branded as ‘fake news’, as an editorial we prefer to give a respected artist a voice rather than listen to those who try to silence him. ”

The memoirs, which are dedicated to his wife Soon-Yi Previn, who was the adoptive daughter of his ex-wife Mia Farrow, address the director’s childhood in New York City, his love story with actress Diane Keaton and also the allegations. of sexual abuse to his then seven-year-old daughter Dylan Farrow.

According to the editorial, Woody Allen also elaborates on his relationship with his ex-wife and talks about his work with her in films like “Hannah and Her Sisters” and “Broadway Danny Rose.”

For the new firm that has published the memoirs, the book is a “candid and personal” approach to Woody Allen’s life, from his childhood in Brooklyn to his “acclaimed” film career and his forays into theater, television or stand-up comedy as well as family and friendship relationships. .