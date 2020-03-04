Woody Allen Memoir Gets Release Date

By Klaritza Rico

LOS ANGELES (Variety.com) – Woody Allen’s long-rumored memoir, “Apropos of Nothing,” thought to be unpublishable in the Me Too era, is coming in April.

Grand Central Publishing, a division of Hachette Book Group, acquired the memoir a year ago and will release it on April 7.

“The book is a comprehensive account of his life, both personal and professional, and describes his work in films, theater, television, nightclubs, and print,” Grand Central Publishing said in a statement on Monday. “Allen also writes of his relationships with family, friends, and the loves of his life.”

In addition to the U.S., “Apropos of Nothing” will be released in Canada, Italy, France, Germany and Spain, among other countries.

Allen faced obstacles last year in getting his memoir published. It was rejected by multiple publishing houses after allegations that the famous director sexually abused his then-7-year-old adopted daughter Dylan Farrow in 1992 made headlines again. Farrow has stood by her claims and Allen has denied the accusations. He was never charged after two separate investigations were conducted in the 1990s.

The once-celebrated Oscar-winning filmmaker’s career has taken a toll since the allegations and in the wake of the Me Too movement. His 2019 movie “A Rainy Day in New York,” starring Selena Gomez and Timothee Chalamet, was not released in the U.S. last year and his current production, starring Christoph Waltz and Gina Gershon, is still seeking distribution. Several stars, including Chalamet, Greta Gerwig, Colin Firth, Ellen Page and Michael Caine, have distanced themselves from Allen.

A division of Macmillan will publish Farrow’s debut novel, “Hush” — publicized as a “powerful feminist fantasy full of surprising insights” — this fall.