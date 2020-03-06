Woolworths and Coles struggle to keep up with online orders amid coronavirus fears 

Australian supermarket giants are struggling to keep up with coronavirus demands and leaving shoppers waiting over a week for their online orders.

Coles and Woolworths customers are experiencing major delays across both Sydney and Melbourne.

Coronavirus panic has seen a surge in the number of online grocery orders with both supermarket chains confirming that demand has increased over the past two weeks.

The largest delays were faced by some northern Sydney areas that could be waiting up to eight days to receive their Coles order.

Suburbs around the North Shore particularly impacted by the coronavirus, such as North Epping, did not have any delivery dates available until Saturday March 14.

A Coles spokesperson said: ‘We have opened additional delivery windows and have extra delivery vans on the roads to meet the customer demand.’

Online shoppers at Woolworths experienced similar delays with delivery times varying from four days wait to no availability at all.

Customers in Melbourne faced a slightly shorter wait of two to three days.

A Woolworths spokesperson said delivery windows had been ‘filling up faster than usual’ and the online teams were ‘working hard to manage higher than usual demand.’

‘We’ve been ramping up our delivery capacity with the support of our transport partners and doing all we can to fulfil orders for our customers as quickly as possible,’ the spokesperson said.

Coronavirus fears have also sparked shortages in particular items such as toilet paper, rice and hand sanitiser as shoppers hastily stock up on essentials.

Both supermarkets apologised for any inconvenience caused to their customers.