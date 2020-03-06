Woolworths customers being passed packs of toilet through the back door of the supermarket 

Video has emerged of customers lining up at the back of a Woolworths supermarket as staff pass packs of toilet paper through the loading dock doors.

The clip, posted to video sharing website TikTok, shows the customers, one wearing a facemask, in a queue along the back aisle of the supermarket.

Shoppers have begun panic buying toilet paper in the last week with major stores running out of stock.

The clip posted on Friday has been liked more than 23,800 times and has more than 200 comments.

‘People are crazy. It’s normal this,’ one person said.

‘Are you kidding me Australia. We are the laughing stock at the moment. It’s made here,’ another said.

‘Seriously? In Sydney too. People are so silly.’ another person said.

‘They are doing the right thing so everyone can get packs equally,’ a third person said.

‘When he dropped that pack I honestly thought I was going to see a riot,’ a fourth added.

Aldi recenlty joined supermarket giants Woolworths and Coles in imposing a toilet paper limit as anxious shoppers continue to bulk-buy goods amid fears of a coronavirus pandemic.

Woolworths announced a four-pack limit on the sought-after rolls on Wednesday as supermarket shelves across the country were left bare.

Coles swiftly followed suit a day later and said it would limit shoppers to ensure all customers have access to toilet paper.

‘To ensure all of our customers have access to toilet paper, a temporary purchase limit of four packs per customer transaction will now apply in-store and online,’ a Coles spokeswoman said this week.

Signs were seen on the shelves in Aldi, Woolworths and Coles informing shoppers of the new toilet paper rules.

‘We are restricting the bulk purchases of essential items per customer, such as toilet paper,’ Aldi said in a sign hung at stores across the country.

‘We want to ensure all customers have access to our products.’

‘We apologise if this act of courtesy is a disruption to your shop.’

The bizarre toilet paper crisis made headlines around the world on Wednesday as anxious shoppers fought to buy up as many rolls as possible in preparation for a potential pandemic.

The panic buying prompted Kleenex to reassure customers on social media.

‘Australia, don’t panic!’ the post read.

‘We are working around the clock at our mill in South Australia to keep the supermarket shelves stocked with Kleenex Complete Clean toilet paper.’