Woolworths discount on gluten-free foods for Coeliac Australia

Australian supermarket giant Woolworths has announced it will make gluten-free eating more affordable for people living with coeliac disease.

The grocery chain confirmed shoppers who are Coeliac Australia members will get a five per cent discount on hundreds of products across its stores nationwide.

If you are eligible for discounts, you will receive a card which can be used at checkout in-store or online.

The supermarket has seen a double digit growth in demand for gluten-free products in the last three years, with one in 70 Australians suffering from the autoimmune condition, while more than 270,000 people are unaware they have coeliac disease.

‘We are delighted to announce Woolworths as our Official Supermarket Partner which greatly assists us in supporting our members,’ Coeliac Australia CEO Michelle Laforest said.

‘The price of gluten free food is an important consideration for people living with coeliac disease, and over a year this discount will make a positive difference for our members.

‘Coeliac disease can be hard to spot. Our new awareness campaign highlights a range of symptoms beyond typical “gut” issues and encourages people at risk to visit their GP for screening prior to commencing a gluten free diet.’

Woolworths head of nutrition and health, Stevie Wring said the partnership with Coeliac Australia means more Australians will now be able to access an affordable range of gluten-free options when they shop.

‘We want to make shopping as easy as possible for our customers regardless of their dietary requirement, which is why we’re proud to offer a great selection of gluten-free options in our stores nationwide,’ she said.

With Easter just weeks away, Woolworths has launched a range of gluten-free hot cross buns so customers can enjoy the traditional taste of the season.