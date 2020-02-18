Woolworths introduces new tech to combat self-service checkout thieves

New technology being rolled out at Woolworths will automatically detect the type of fruit or vegetable being weighed.

The high-tech solution will make it impossible for thieves to enter in a cheaper product when weighing produce while using the self-service checkout system.

The technology is currently being trialled at inner-city Sydney stores such as the Pitt Street Metro, the Metcentre Metro and the MetroGo in Strawberry hills on Scan&Go checkouts only.

Customers will place an item on the scales and a barcode will appear that they can scan with their phones.

The scales will also be able to tell the difference between different brands of fruit and vegetables.

The Scan&Go system allows customers to scan and pay for their products with their smart phones before tapping off on a kiosk.

Woolworths GM Digital and Payments Paul Monnington said the new system would benefit customers who use the Scan&Go app that was first introduced in September 2018.

‘We know the two-step scanning process with loose fruit and veg isn’t quite as seamless as scanning pre-packed goods on the app,’ he told Nine News.

‘We’ll keep a close eye on customer feedback and scan accuracy before determining our next steps with the technology.’

Woolworths is developing the system along with Sydney-based company Tiliter.

The company’s co-founder Martin Karafilis said the service would be beneficial in combatting theft at the checkout.

‘In a self-service scenario, it can limit the ability of shrinkage from fraud, but the main focus is improving the speed customers transactions are going through,’ he said.

The technology is already used across stores in the US and Europe.

The supermarket chain is hoping the service will stop customers having to manually put in every item they have.