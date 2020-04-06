Word Bank to support Ghana in fighting COVID-19

ACCRA, April 4 (Xinhua)–The attempt by Ghana to secure some financial aid for its fight against the novel coronavirus disease has started yielding fruit.

A World Bank statement, received from the United Nations here, said the executive board of the bank had approved of a total package of some 100 million U.S. dollars to Ghana for Ghana’s campaign against the disease.

The package included 30 million dollars of emergency support to help the country provide improved response systems.

“Under this emergency package, the World Bank will support the government of Ghana to prevent, detect, and respond to the COVID-19 pandemic through the Ghana Emergency Preparedness and Response Project (EPRP),” the statement said.

Before the outbreak of the disease, the World Health Organization had pointed out some gaps in Ghana’s preparedness, including inadequate financial resources.

A national COVID-19 Fund has been set up to seek contributions from all and sundry to help Ghana launch an aggressive onslaught against the pandemic.

Test kits, personal protective equipment (PPEs) for frontline health workers, facial masks, and basic supply for citizens, particularly the vulnerable groups, have been the concern of stakeholders.

The World Bank has, however, pledged to work with the government through the fast track facility to support the country’s efforts to slow transmission, prevent outbreaks and provide better-quality care for all patients, especially the seriously ill.

It is providing an additional 65 million dollars of contingency emergency response facility, to support critical activities such as laboratory equipment and chemicals, essential medical equipment, and supplies, including test kits and PPEs.

“We all must work together with other partners to help minimize the negative impact of the pandemic on health systems, social services, and economic activities,” said World Bank Country Director, Pierre Laporte.