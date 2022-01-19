Wordle is a simple game that isn’t overly addictive, making it ideal for our current era.

Wordle is a simple game that isn’t addictive, making it ideal for our current times.

Ennui can be a result of bright times.

Those hours following the end of the night, when there is usually nothing going on.

Have you noticed what I did there? The first four sentences of this piece are entirely made up of five-letter words. Which hobby could bring vital daily sport using skill, craft, and brain power? Games using words, perhaps?

You might be wondering why I’ve used this linguistic trick if you’re a fan of Wordle, the daily online teaser that’s spread almost as virulently as Omicron in a primary school.

Every day, Wordle challenges you to guess a random five-letter word from scratch, and you have six attempts to figure out the answer.

I’m a newcomer to this game, which debuted in October of last year and now has over two million daily players.

Its brilliance lies in its simplicity: you don’t need to download an app, there are no advertisements or sponsors, it doesn’t try to upsell you, it doesn’t use flashy graphics, and it doesn’t try to collect your personal information.

Every day at midnight, a new edition appears in your browser, challenging you to pit your wits against an algorithmic puzzle-master.

It’s the epitome of these Covid times, allowing people to connect with others in a virtual realm.

Wordle’s functionality has been reduced, but it still allows users to share their completed (but blanked-out) puzzles with others (or, more accurately, to demonstrate how clever they are).

It has replaced the Zoom quiz night and clapping for carers as a means of forming a loose community of people in a shared enterprise.

Wordle’s simple dynamic is easier than a crossword puzzle, faster than sudoku, and more engaging than hangman.

My Wordle family consists of our best friends, whose 11-year-old daughter gets out of bed early every morning (an accomplishment for which she was previously unrecognized) to complete the puzzle for the day.

My own seven-year-old-by-proxy has also been drawn into Wordle’s appeal, which has the added benefit of exposing her to the word proxy (yesterday’s solution).

Similar to others.

